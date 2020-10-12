https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/people-and-voters-leaving-as-democrat-run-san-francisco-crumbles/

People are voting with U-Hauls and realtors and leaving the filthy, over taxed, expensive, and crime-ridden Democrat urban nightmare that is modern San Francisco. A beautiful prosperous city reduced in two generations to medieval public health standards and absurd taxes by leftist policies. It is an international embarrassment to California and to America.

As such, the British newspaper The Guardian reports, “San Francisco’s official population had already begun to decline slightly last year, shedding some 2,500 people from its all-time high of 884,000. Post-Covid demographic data is at best preliminary, but real estate responds more quickly than census enumerators. In August, Pinterest paid nearly $90m to break a lease on an unbuilt, 500,000-sq ft office it no longer needs, while smaller companies like Credit Karma have closed their San Francisco offices and consolidated employees elsewhere. On the residential side of things, the number of homes on the market in San Francisco is up 150% year-over-year.”

The Guardian is a leftist paper. But even this Bolshie broadsheet can’t ignore the horror that is San Francisco, “Flush with cash only months ago, San Francisco is experiencing multiple crises. Besides its long-running housing and homelessness emergencies, and a transit network in meltdown, the city faces a severe fiscal challenge. Its $13bn budget – larger than that of a dozen US states – now faces a $1.7bn deficit over the next two years. The state is faring no better. In May, California’s projected $5.6 billion surplus for 2020 became a $54.3bn deficit…Any of these issues could lead newly untethered white-collar workers to re-evaluate living in an ultra-expensive city where the disparities between rich and poor grow ever more apparent. Indeed, they already have. Much of the local business press, such as the San Francisco Business Times, had long been documenting a so-called ‘California exodus’, which has been felt perceptibly enough in booming Sunbelt states that a ‘Don’t California My Texas’ campaign arose in protest of the new arrivals.”

Architects compare the city’s architecture with “Darth Vader’s lair.” It antiseptically sports residential buildings with elevators, long corridors, and no private outdoor spaces. At least the Death Star looked efficiently run. And because of the homeless and low public health standards, residents feel unsanitary and at risk.

The paucity of street life adds to the dystopian flavor. “People are definitely leaving,” says a local realtor. “We’re in uncharted territory, but for a lot of workers who are 20- or 30-somethings, a lot of the reasons they’re here aren’t here any more.” It was only a matter of time before leftism caught up to San Francisco. Now, the piper will be paid.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on October 11, 2020.

