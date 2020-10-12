https://hannity.com/media-room/vp-pence-joe-biden-has-been-a-cheerleader-for-communist-china-since-day-one/

BIDEN to TRUMP: “Stop your boast about — never being — seemed at you — you can do anything.” pic.twitter.com/dkGZPcKQPm

“Stop your boast about, never being seemed at what you, you can do anything… You’re, you know, you always talk about your ability to negotiate! Negotiate a deal!” said Biden.

Joe Biden resumed his gaffe-filled campaign in Delaware Wednesday; delivering a meandering speech about the Coronavirus while launching into a bizarre tirade against President Trump’s ability to “negotiate a deal”… or something.

BIDEN on VIRUS: ‘We Have to Take Care of the Cure… That Will Make the Problem Worse No Matter What’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled response to the Coronavirus outbreak Tuesday; bizarrely stating that “taking care of the cure” will “make the problem worse no matter what.”

“We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what,” Biden said on ‘The Political View.’

Joe Biden: “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what.” WHAT??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ao2IGDr6x9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020

Biden mostly disappeared in recent days as the nation turned to the Trump administration and Governors across the United States to get vital information on the current Coronavirus crisis.

“The Trump administration has taken aggressive action to restrict travel and other social interactions to minimize the virus’s spread. The president’s poll numbers have risen among Americans for his handling of the coronavirus crisis over the past two weeks,” reports Just The News.

“Until a brief, roughly 14-minute video broadcast alone today from his home in Wilmington, Del., Biden hadn’t spoken formally on camera since Tuesday evening following primary victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in three states,” adds the website.

“What I’m concerned about is that we see Donald Trump every day with this crisis giving his press report,” a donor told Biden over the weekend.

“I hope we hear less talk and see more evidence of fast action,” Biden said from his home studio. “My point is not simply that the president was wrong. My point is that the mindset, that was slow to recognize the problem in the first place to treat it with a seriousness is deserved, is still too much a part of how the president is addressing the problem. South Korea detected their first case of coronavirus on the same day we did, but they had tests and sophisticated tracing programs to stop the spread of the virus, so they didn’t have to put the entire country on lockdown. We had none of that. So we’re left with only one, the only extreme social distancing measures currently in place.”

