Depending on how you look at things, Monday was either Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, but likely not both. Christopher Columbus was included in the great statue culling of 2020 which started with Confederates and extended to Mahatma Gandhi and Stevie Ray Vaughn; as long as they were going after white supremacists, they might as well include a colonizer like Columbus.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro put Columbus on the scales and decided his accomplishments were a good thing.

“Columbus Day is bad, and it would be better if Europeans had never reached the Western hemisphere!” they tweeted from their iPhones amidst unprecedented human prosperity and individual liberty. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2020

One need not neglect Columbus’ human rights abuses to note that it is, overall, a very good thing for the world that Columbus crossed the ocean blue. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2020

Never mind that Shapiro called out Columbus for human rights abuses; the Washington Post’s Karen Attiah couldn’t let his initial tweet slide.

“Why aren’t they grateful for their individual liberties??” mumbled the white man from the country that forced the indigenous people they didn’t slaughter onto reservations, enslaved and segregated black people, and to this day, has the highest incarceration rate in the world. https://t.co/nO7IGWhx7i — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 12, 2020

“Why can’t they understand how terrible America is??” mumbled the black American daughter of African immigrants making an excellent living writing mediocre woke columns for one of America’s most prestigious publications. https://t.co/UBj8Zo1dPP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2020

*formerly* prestigious. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 12, 2020

Also excited to learn once again from Karen that Jews are not members of the intersectional hierarchy, and are just white people. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2020

1) He’s Jewish.

2) He’s not a Democrat.

3) There is no such thing as ‘indigenous’ people. Those groups migrated here too, dominated, slaughtered and enslaved anyone they encountered and declared ownership of the land. Every group in human history did this. Get over it. https://t.co/Pccsdu9fzq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 12, 2020

Sounds like the Indigenous people should have had a stricter immigration policy — jpcrotc (@jpcrotc) October 12, 2020

Of course your name is Karen — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 12, 2020

An actual Karen named Karen. — Jewquan Brown ✡ (@Jordan7354) October 13, 2020

I didn’t do any of that. Nor did my father, nor did my grandfather or great-grandfather. — The Feaz (@Feaz87) October 12, 2020

But seriously — is the point of Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the contributions of indigenous people to the culture or just frame them as victims of Europeans?

Literally all people everywhere in the world have a history of slaughter, conquest, slavery, and racism. If those historical atrocities ought to cause guilt and shame today, then everyone, everywhere, should feel guilt and shame. Or else we can take the sane approach. https://t.co/dVNmKqjFoM — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 12, 2020

One of the primary reasons we chronicle human history is to learn from our mistakes. But once we start relitigating history with the purpose of punishing ancestors of certain groups today, we risk everything. There is a big difference between awareness and retribution. — CTW (@ctwilliamsiii) October 12, 2020

The only time mass slaughter and slavery stopped at any point in history is when nations started writing government documents based on rights bestowed by our creator. — Melton Freely (@FreelyMelton) October 12, 2020

The virtue extortion of historical victimization. 😒 — Brad Soliday (@BradSoliday) October 12, 2020

Happy Columbus Day!! Seems you are illiterate of all of human history, every where in the world at some point in time there are bad things that happen but Columbus making way for the greatest country in human history should be celebrated with no guilt. — Dea (@WyKodie) October 12, 2020

Save it. Your predictable nonsense is impotent at best. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) October 12, 2020

