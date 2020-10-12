https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-hearing-draws-handmaids-tale-protesters

The feminist protesters clad in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes returned to the Supreme Court this week, a full two years after they pulled a similar stunt during the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearings in 2018.

“A group of protesters dressed in the red nun habits from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ have flocked to the Supreme Court ahead of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing,” reported Variety. “On Sunday, nearly a dozen protesters took to Capitol Hill as a demonstration against the Senate’s hearing to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court with Barrett.”

Protesters of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing are braving the rain in Handmaid’s Tale costumes. pic.twitter.com/Mj94T6Hblq — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2020

“The Handmaid’s Tale” launched in 2017 shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration and tells a dystopian story about a fictional religious cult overtaking the United States, forcing women to become baby incubators for the patriarchy. The show’s iconic handmaid costume has frequently been featured at abortion rights protests.

Speaking with CBS News in September of last year, Margaret Atwood, author of the original book, ironically said that she garnered her inspiration for the novel after visiting several totalitarian (largely Communist) regimes in Eastern Europe.

“So, there I am in West Berlin surrounded by the wall, and I’m visiting various totalitarian regimes in East Germany and Czechoslovakia and Poland. So, for instance, Ceaușescu in Romania made a law that women had to have four babies, and they had to have a pregnancy test every month. And if they weren’t pregnant, why not?”

“It’s not me who made this stuff up; the human race made it up, unfortunately,” she added.

The show’s stars have also openly advocated for abortion and made ridiculous claims about how pro-life states are just like the fictional world of Gilead. Actress Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia, told The Daily Beast in 2018 that the show mirrors what happens to women in this country.

“I can tell you that it’s not the writers’ intent to mirror what is going on, sadly, in the world and this country. But it is to wake people up, keep the dialogue going, talk. Don’t let the small things go by,” Dowd said. “You know, the line that I find so haunting from the first season is when Offred says, ‘When we finally put our phones down it was too late.’ Just pay attention! I’m sure there’s a fair amount of hyperbole in terms of we could turn into Gilead. I don’t see that happening. Having said that, the permission people seem to have now to step out of the shadows in terms of white supremacy, that shocked me, how organized it was and the degree of it.”

“When you see, also, Roe v. Wade, that’s not a simple question. The lack of awareness of how complicated the idea of abortion is. To all those pro-life individuals who are picketing and doing what they’re doing, I want to ask them how many foster children live in their homes?” she continued. “How many children without family have you taken in and said, ‘I will accept this responsibility’? I find all those things shocking, the degree of ignorance, of racism. With Handmaid’s, what is shocking is in this era that we live in now with this president, things I didn’t think were possible are in fact happening, in much larger numbers than one would have thought.”

