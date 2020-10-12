https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-kanye-west-releases-presidential-campaign-ad-emphasizing-faith-family

Rapper Kanye West has dropped his first campaign ad mere weeks ahead of Election Day, wherein he places an emphasis on faith and family before asking his fellow Americans to write in his name at the ballot box.

What are the details?

“What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just? True justice,” West begins in his ad. “We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” the billionaire musician and fashion mogul continues. “Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.”

Rallying Americans to come together, West says, “We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other. To encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other — our fellow Americans, that we may prosper together.”

He adds, “We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.”

The ad concludes with a call for Americans to vote for the 43-year-old West, and to write in his name.

Anything else?

The Hill reported that the rapper is running under the beacon of the Birthday party, and “has failed to make the ballot in most states and has polled in the low single digits when included in surveys.”

West, whose running mate is “Biblical life coach” Michelle Tidball, 57, in the long-shot White House bid, does not mention any of his opponents in the ad.

West has expressed his support for incumbent President Donald Trump in the past, and told Forbes over the summer, “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be a part of the conversation.”

The outlet reported that West “expressed comfort with the idea of doing damage to [Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s] White House chances.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

