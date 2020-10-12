http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5gqanZGBSNk/

President Donald Trump on Monday will host a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the first rally since he contracted the coronavirus.

The rally is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

White House physician Sean Conley said Monday that the president has tested negative for the virus for consecutive days and is no longer in danger of spreading the coronavirus.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches with a limited crowd at airports around the country.

