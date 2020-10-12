https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-president-trumps-maga-comeback-rally-sanford-florida-begins-7-pm-edt/

President Trump is back on the campaign trail for the home stretch after recovering from Covid-19 and his supporters are fired up.

Air Force One landed at Orlando Sanford International Airport for Trump’s mega MAGA comeback rally at 6:43 PM EDT.

The rally begins at 7 PM EDT.

Trump supporters lined up in the sweltering Florida heat several hours ahead of the event!

118,000+ people are watching RSBN’s live feed!

