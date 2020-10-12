https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-amy-coney-barret-supreme-court-confirmation-hearings

The Senate confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, are set to begin this week. If confirmed, Barrett, 48, will take her place on the high court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What are the details?

The hearings, which begin Monday morning and will last through Thursday, are expected to be contentious. The nomination is a political lightning rod, as Democrats are opposed to appointing a conservative Supreme Court justice so close to a presidential election and Republicans are likewise determined to confirm Barrett to shore up a conservative majority on the court while they have the votes to do so.

Coming into the hearings, Republicans appear to have the necessary votes to confirm Barrett, with only two members of the GOP’s 53-member majority signaling they won’t vote support the nomination.

According to NPR, the first day of proceedings will feature opening statements by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by committee’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). That will be followed by by an opening statement by Barrett, who currently serves on the Seventh Circuit of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature open questioning of Barrett by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and on Thursday, outside witnesses will testify for and against her nomination.

