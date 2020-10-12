https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/trump-parody

SUPER TRUMP is a political-themed animated comic, not to be confused with news. “Louder with Crowder” recommends common sense along with the will to smile for optimal enjoyment. Fact-checkers and meme-haters, avoid looking like an idiot: We know it’s not real.

President Trump (the orange man) did not, at any point, receive a Diet Coke I.V. drip. Trump never threw the Cuomo brothers to planet Mars. Sadly.

SUPER TRUMP, the animated parody, did main-line soda and rid Planet Earth of the Cuomo Brothers. Don’t be a killjoy, sit back, and enjoy the adventure of Steven Crowder’s SUPER TRUMP. The cartoon is all in good fun!

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

