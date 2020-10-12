https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/10/12/watch-ted-cruz-takes-democrats-apart-crushes-arguments-against-amy-coney-barrett/
About The Author
Related Posts
Seattle City Councilwoman Mic Drops ‘Goofy White’ BLM Agitators for ‘Terrorizing’ Her Neighborhood
August 4, 2020
LSU Releases Incredible Video Of Coach O In The Locker Room After Winning The National Title
January 15, 2020
Why Black Voters Are So Important for Dems in 2020
April 5, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy