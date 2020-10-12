https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/12/what-is-this-unhinged-bs-very-gay-blue-check-feminist-manages-to-write-the-most-sexist-tweet-of-all-about-amy-coney-barrett/

Twitter has been especially awful today with all sorts of disgusting, sad, and ugly tweets attacking Amy Coney Barrett. And all because she has been nominated to sit on the SCOTUS by Trump. Forget that she’s got impeccable credentials and is an amazing mom – since she’s Catholic and doesn’t support abortion that makes her a bad woman.

Or something

At least that’s what it seems like Lauren Hough is implying in her repugnantly sexist tweet:

It’s a very weird thing to watch these old creeps congratulate a handmaid on her clown car vagina. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) October 12, 2020

Yes, it’s very weird for women to be celebrated as mothers.

And they wonder why so many people hate feminism.

Keep going.

You can tell a lot about how a judge will rule by her fertility so I’m glad she’s already proven hers because the cervix check really shouldn’t be done live. But I’m excited for her to share her casserole recipe and some stain-removal tips. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) October 12, 2020

Some women can be as sexist as any man.

We know you knew that but seeing it like this … wow.

When they can’t accuse her of sexually assaulting some coed in college they go for the sexist attacks. Men and women both. Hey, when the Left show you who they really are, believe them.

“She drives a minivan. She makes tater tot casserole. She did a 3 minute keg stand at a tailgate. She once knocked a tree down with her bare hands and split it into perfect firewood with her teeth.” — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) October 12, 2020

Keep in mind these tweets say way more about Hough than they do ACB, and ain’t none of it good.

Holy fvck. What is this unhinged bullshit? I guess we aren’t supposed to “believe all women” anymore, and we can now ridicule them for having a vagina and/or cervix. And that’s not misogynistic at all. https://t.co/HJUC8mcd6V — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 12, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

An unhappy privileged white liberal woman struggling to come to terms with her depression after her latest mount got sent to the glue factory….sounds like you Lauren pic.twitter.com/hzoBIVJ14I — Dr Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) October 12, 2020

Meep.

Are you always this gross, or is this just about a woman with whom you disagree? Love trumps hate, except when there’s a difference of opinion. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) October 12, 2020

Nobody does hate better than those on the Left.

Believe Women…unless I don’t like them or agree with them. Because I’m a child, apparently. — Amy (@famousamosquito) October 12, 2020

this woman is a very accomplished person. It doesn’t appear to me that she is a ‘handmaid’ to anyone. She has children that she loves….that is not a bad thing by the way…your mother evidently loved you. Think — madamfifi65 (@madamfifi65) October 12, 2020

You should see if there’s a soul and a brain for sale,because you’ve obviously lost yours. Empower and uphold women,huh. Unless they disagree,then you become a screeching harpy. Grow the hell up. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) October 12, 2020

Always good to see the garbage people open and honest. — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) October 12, 2020

Right? Saves us a lot of time.

“A woman is more than her genitalia!” “How dare that successful woman have kids!” — Stranger Has The Best Candy (@lone_rides) October 12, 2020

Get used to saying Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. #LiberalTears — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) October 12, 2020

I know a woman having children, loving them, and raising them is strange to lunatics like you. — Steve M. #Pathead (@Noone86595893) October 12, 2020

*

It’s a very weird thing to watch a left-wing creep show who she really is. — Patholitical, Dissentary, Antinoun & more (@Patholitical) October 12, 2020

Male oppression has gotten so bad that she’s had to accept her fate as a professor of law, a circuit court judge and now a Supreme Court Justice. Oh the horror. — GluedThumbs, ESQ (@GluedThumbs) October 12, 2020

So oppressed she’s been nominated to SCOTUS.

Have we mentioned everything is getting dumber? Yup.

***

