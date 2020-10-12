https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wrong-old-joe-biden-tells-ohio-crowd-running-proud-democrat-senate-video/
What is wrong with Joe Biden?
77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday once again said he’s running for the Senate.
This man is unfit for office.
Biden traveled to Toledo, Ohio on Monday for a campaign event.
On his way to Toledo, Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name and called him “some Mormon guy, the governor.”
Then he said this…
“I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020
Biden said this exact thing earlier this year.
Joe Biden told a South Carolina crowd in February that he’s the ‘Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’