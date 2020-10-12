https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wrong-old-joe-biden-tells-ohio-crowd-running-proud-democrat-senate-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday once again said he’s running for the Senate.

This man is unfit for office.

Biden traveled to Toledo, Ohio on Monday for a campaign event.

TRENDING: HOLY HELL! Joe Biden Looks Like Death in Erie, Pennsylvania — Something Is Wrong with Old Joe!

On his way to Toledo, Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name and called him “some Mormon guy, the governor.”

Then he said this…

“I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Biden said this exact thing earlier this year.

Joe Biden told a South Carolina crowd in February that he’s the ‘Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

