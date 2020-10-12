https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wrong-old-joe-biden-tells-ohio-crowd-running-proud-democrat-senate-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday once again said he’s running for the Senate.

This man is unfit for office.

Biden traveled to Toledo, Ohio on Monday for a campaign event.

TRENDING: HOLY HELL! Joe Biden Looks Like Death in Erie, Pennsylvania — Something Is Wrong with Old Joe!

On his way to Toledo, Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name and called him “some Mormon guy, the governor.”

Then he said this…

“I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

WATCH:

Biden said this exact thing earlier this year.

Joe Biden told a South Carolina crowd in February that he’s the ‘Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...