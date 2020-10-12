https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tell-someone-catholic-bigotry-senator-josh-hawley-stomps-democrat-religious-bigots-barrett-hearing-video/

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s first day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is on live this morning.

During this morning’s testimony Senator Josh Hawley DESTROYED the radical Democrats on the committee for previously pushing a Catholic test on the court.

Senator Josh Hawley: “When you tell somebody that they’re too catholic to be on the bench, when you tell them they’ll be a catholic judge, not an American judge, that’s bigotry. The pattern and practice of bigotry from members of that from this committee must stop.”

HAWLEY: "When you tell somebody that they're too catholic to be on the bench, when you tell them they'll be a catholic judge, not an American judge, that's bigotry. The pattern and practice of bigotry from members of that from this committee must stop." pic.twitter.com/92FPVrvR14 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020

In September 2017, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein led the attacks on Catholic Judge Amy Barrett saying, “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois accused Judge Barrett of being an “Orthodox Catholic” – a term used as a smear against observant Catholics.

Then in January 2018 Democrats continued to show their dark bigotry against American Christians.

Far Left Senators Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono attacked Judge Brian Buescher for his membership into the Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus is an esteemed Catholic men’s group founded in 1882 and dedicated to charitable work.

Democrats no longer believe this expression of deep Christian faith is acceptable behavior for Americans in public office.

In early January 2019 Senator Ben Sasse passed a Senate resolution saying it would be “unconstitutional” to consider membership in the Knights of Columbus a disqualifying criteria for public office.

The Senate proceeded to affirm the religious freedom resolution without objection.

[embedded content]

