We knew the Dems would be ridiculous but this is … well, ridiculous.

We knew it would be a Clown Show of epic proportions but c’mon, Democrats. Really? REALLY?! Didn’t you all do enough to completely destroy your party with the Kavanaugh debacle? Now this?

What a bunch of melodramatic harpy toads:

IF YOU DON’T VOTE MY WAY YOU WILL LITERALLY KILL ALL OF THESE PEOPLE, ESPECIALLY THIS CUTE KID IN THE FRONT.

They are just absolutely shameless.

Or put up the pictures of the millions of people who were promised they could keep their doctor but couldn’t.

They just need some idiot in the corner juggling chainsaws.

That too.

But it’s great political theatre and we know how much Democrats love their political theatre.

