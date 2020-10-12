https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/you-suck-at-math-nbc-msnbc-analyst-and-ex-sen-claire-mccaskill-steps-on-multiple-rakes-trying-to-delegitimize-acb-confirmation/

Claire McCaskill may no longer be a Democratic Senator, but that’s not stopping her from showcasing her vast political knowledge at every opportunity.

Today’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett is no exception:

Let’s remember this….if Barrett is confirmed then 5 of the 6 Republican Supreme Court Justices will have been appointed by Presidents who LOST the popular vote. #SCOTUShearings — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 12, 2020

Fortunately, we don’t need any help remembering that Claire McCaskill is not someone we should take seriously. But she never stops reminding us.

When you can’t even get the conclusion to your completely made-up standard right. https://t.co/xcMsHnZPLR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 12, 2020

If Claire McCaskill were capable of shame, she should be really, really embarrassed right now.

Former Senator repeats bad inaccurate talking point that was debunked weeks ago. https://t.co/Xfr66sYNZq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

Not inaccurate. Bush never would have had a second term if the Supreme Court had not put him in office after he lost the first election in the popular vote. https://t.co/L3wbKvuaif — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 12, 2020

C’mon, Claire.

Bush won a majority of the popular vote (and the electoral college, which actually matters) before nominating two of the justices you reference. Clinton nominated RBG and Breyer after winning 43% of the popular vote, significantly lower than Trump’s vote share. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2020

1. it’s wrong

2. Bill Clinton only had 43% of the popular vote when he nominated RBG https://t.co/t5LLnEvZ53 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 12, 2020

You suck at math. Bush won a majority before nominating both Roberts and Scalia. https://t.co/ytLEXtt5ES — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2020

Let’s remember this…George W. Bush won the popular vote, with a majority, in 2004 and then appointed John Roberts and Sam Alito to the Supreme Court. Any of our media gonna fact check former Senator Doesn’t Pay Her Taxes (D-MO)? https://t.co/CJjlvVhAw2 — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 12, 2020

Well, as an NBC/MSNBC political analyst, Claire McCaskill is part of the media now. So don’t hold your breath.

Bush won the Electoral College (the only thing that matters) fair & square in 2000, but this is a fun reminder that many Democrats wrongly believe that there has not been a legitimate Republican presidential victory since 1988. https://t.co/mazbGbSVNp — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 12, 2020

The United States picks presidents based on the Electoral College, not the popular vote. We pick senators (or retire them) based on the popular vote within a state. https://t.co/wRBTpWB7at — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 12, 2020

We’re kind of surprised that Claire’s such a fan of the popular vote, considering what the popular vote did to her.

speaking of people who lose popular votes https://t.co/M6ix6ep8Pg — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) October 12, 2020

You lost your popular vote, which has more consequences than the nationwide popular vote for president, which is completely meaningless in the context of how we elect presidents based on the Constitution. — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 12, 2020

Poor Claire.

You were an awful Senator but you’re a worse paid pundit. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) October 12, 2020

