The mainstream media is incredibly upset that President Trump has not only recovered from the Chinese virus, but that he’s back in action on the campaign trail.

On Monday evening, CNN’s Jake Tapper said that Trump is trying to “kill off his own supporters” by holding rallies.

Yes, really.

Watch below:

The media has become more hysterical by the day.

Will they ever learn?

In case you missed President Trump’s electric energy on Monday, here’s a sample: