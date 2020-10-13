https://noqreport.com/2020/10/13/there-are-still-millions-of-minorities-who-need-to-hear-what-joe-said-about-black-voters/

On May 22, 2020, Joe Biden made a comment that rankled even his supportive mainstream media pals. During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club,” Biden stereotypes Black voters as only being able to identify as Black if they vote for him.

According to a USA Today op-ed posted a few days after the incident:

These are not gaffes. Democrats like Joe Biden are running scared because the Trump administration has been good for African Americans.

Much attention has been rightfully devoted to bigoted comments former Vice President Joe Biden made during his Friday interview with “The Breakfast Club” when he had the audacity to say “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That is unambiguously racist and aligns perfectly with a career spent stereotyping minorities and women. He’s made similar “gaffes” throughout his political life. But it isn’t just his rhetoric. He championed the crime bill of the 1990s that has been demonized by African-Americans for nearly three decades. At the time, he was extremely proud to be stopping what his friend Hillary Clinton called “super predators.”

Joe Biden is a racist, full stop pic.twitter.com/SHQULCnpmK — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 6, 2020

As Americans who are very aware of Biden’s racist history, it is often hard for us to understand why so many minorities continue to vote for him. But there are still a huge number of voters, perhaps a majority, who have never heard Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment. There are even more who are no aware of the full extent of his bigoted history that carries on until today. Here’s an example of one guy who learned recently…

LOL! Biden supporter insists Joe Biden never said “you ain’t Black” His reaction when he hears the tape is PRICELESS 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MPJ5U3L4zf — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2020

As many Democrats are wont to do, this is just another example of projection. They colluded with Russia and then accused President Trump of doing it. Biden himself was knee deep in corruption in Ukraine, including helping his son avoid investigations, yet they went after the President for colluding with Ukraine. And they do the same with racism. Biden is a racist, so they call President Trump a racist despite zero evidence of it.

We may think everyone’s heard the racism spewing from Joe Biden’s mouth, but a huge swath of voters are unaware. We have to keep hammering this narrative until more Americans know the truth.

