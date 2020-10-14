http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0F1D9CBss-4/

Judge Amy Coney Barrett rebuffed a question from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) regarding global warming during Wednesday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling the senator that her view on the matter is irrelevant to the job she would do as a justice.

“Let me ask you about a topic that really hasn’t arisen here. Climate change,” the Connecticut Democrat said.

“One of my colleagues, Sen. Kennedy, asked you about it late in the hearing yesterday, and your answer was, ‘You know I’m not a scientist. I’ve read things about climate change. I would not say I have firm views on it,’” he said.

“Do you believe that human beings cause global warming?” he asked.

Barrett ultimately told the senator that she has not studied scientific data extensively and therefore did not believe she was in a position to offer an educated opinion on the subject.

“Well Sen. Blumenthal, I don’t think I’m competent to opine on what causes global warming or not so I—” she began before Blumenthal cut her off.

“Well, we all have views on it. I’m asking for your opinion,” he pressed.

“I don’t think my views on global warming or climate change are relevant to the job I would do as a judge, nor do I feel like I have views that are informed enough. And I haven’t studied scientific data,” Barrett responded.

“I’m not really in a position to offer any kind of informed opinion on what I think causes global warming,” she added.

“I understand and again I apologize for interrupting,” Blumenthal said before asking the Supreme Court nominee if she agrees with President Trump’s views of climate change.

“I don’t know that I have seen the president’s expression of his views on climate change,” Barrett responded, leading Blumenthal to switch to another topic.

