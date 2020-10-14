https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizona-senate-candidate-kelly-spokesman-called-police-worthless-f-ing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A spokesman for Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly referred to police as “worthless f—ing pigs” before joining the campaign for Kelly, whose platform doesn’t support calls from the left wing of his party to defund police departments.

The comment was made by deputy press secretary T.J. L’Heureux in an August 24 Twitter post, in response to a video that showed Chicago police clashing with protesters, and he joined the campaign a week later, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Kelly is trying to run as a moderate against incumbent GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

Most polls show Kelly, a former astronaut, leading the race.

Both of Kelly’s parents were police officers, and L’Heureux was a press assistant for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, the Free Beacon also reports.

