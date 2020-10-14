https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/town-hall-event-joe-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both held televised town hall style events Thursday night following the cancellation of the second presidential debate.

Biden opened his event by defending his record on calling for COVID-19 mitigation efforts over the course of the pandemic since earlier in the year.

“There should be a national standard” on coronavirus restrictions, Biden said, arguing that Trump didn’t “lead” in the early days of the pandemic.

He also argued that Trump did not adequately fund and support businesses and individuals slammed by the pandemic and the government-mandated closures that followed it.

The government should provide “guidance” and “money” to businesses and schools, Biden said, in an effort to get the economy and society moving again. President Trump was doing “nothing” to help mitigate the virus and the fallout from it, he said.

The Democratic presidential candidate dodged a question about whether or not he would mandate Americans take any eventual COVID-19 vaccine, saying his decision would depend upon the state of the pandemic at the time the vaccine was released.

