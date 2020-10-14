https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-man-wearing-trump-hat-and-mask-gets-kicked-off-southwest-flight-caught-on-video/

Kris Anne Hall is the woman who recorded the video. She said later on her YouTube Channel that she works with the two men who got off the plane and the employee who escorted them off the plane apologized to them then booked them on the next flight.

A black man wearing a “Trump 2020” mask was kicked off a Southwest Airlines after lowering the mask to eat a snack. The passenger — who was also sporting a “Black Voices for Trump” hat — is seen talking to a crew member while holding a bag of mixed nuts and wearing a face mask under his chin.

“Tell us the policy that says he cannot eat with his mask off?” a woman filming the video can be heard asking in the footage shared by SV News. “It’s the hat and the mask — it’s not the eating.”

A second video then shows the man leaving the Tuesday morning Tampa-to-Dallas flight.

“WTF??? This is disgusting. I’ve been on a thousand flights in the last few months and everyone lowers their masks to eat and drink. I did it on a southwest flight earlier this week,” Donald Trump jr wrote.