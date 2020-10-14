https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/black-voices-trump-official-says-biden-grand-wizard-mass-incarceration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump told “Just the News AM” on Thursday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is the “Grand Wizard” of mass incarceration and his record on African American issues is “atrocious.”

The co-chair, T.W. Shannon, made the comment while talking with show host Carrie Sheffield about Hip Hop legend Ice Cube recently helping President Trump with his Platinum Plan to bolster economic prosperity in African American communities.

Shannon pointed out that the so-called Crime Bill of 1994, supported by Biden as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, resulted in more African Americans being arrested.

“Joe Biden is the Grand Wizard of mass incarceration, there’s just no question about it,” he said, using a title associated with the early leadership of the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.

Shannon also said Biden once said people that look like him and Ice Cube are predators.

“So yeah, there’s a lot of suspicion among African Americans, as there probably should be,” he said.

Shannon said job opportunity is the main issue facing the black community and that a good paying job is the best kind of social program in the world.

“A lot of African Americans are waking up to the fact that Donald Trump is offering real solutions to our problems,” he said about the president, under whose administration black Americans have had record-low unemployment.

“Commitment is there from President Donald Trump, while other media would like to label him as a racist, which they’ve done to every Republican president for the last 60 years,” Shannon continued. “The reality is Joe Biden’s record on African American issues is atrocious, and that’s what they don’t want to talk about.”

