https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/harris-suspends-person-campaigning-after-staffers-test-positive?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8, according to the Associated Press.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip, the wire service also reported.

