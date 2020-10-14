https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/521120-cheers-erupt-as-trump-puts-on-maga-hat-takes-of-tie-and-throws-it

President TrumpDonald John TrumpLabor secretary’s wife tests positive for COVID-19 Russia shuts down Trump admin’s last-minute push to strike nuclear arms deal before election Trump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: ‘Will you please like me?’ MORE donned a Make America Great Again hat and removed his tie to cheers from supporters during a raucous campaign rally in Iowa on Wednesday evening.

“Should I take off the tie or not? What do you think?” Trump asked a large crowd during the rally in Des Moines after putting on his signature red campaign hat when he remarked that it was windy outside. “I don’t know. Maybe. Yes?”

“Should I take off the tie, or no?” — Trump is now doing costume change pic.twitter.com/arWMoaEBt6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020

As the crowd cheered, Trump loosened his red tie and threw it to the side of the stage at Des Moines International Airport.

“Oh, that feels so much better. That feels better. That feels good. Now we can all relax and have a good time,” Trump said.

Trump’s rallies typically feature the same themes, but this particular moment was unique.

Trump carried on with his speech wearing his hat and without his tie. He used his remarks to attack Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: ‘Will you please like me?’ Pro-Trump campaign ad uses stock footage from Russia, Belarus Harris raises alarm on abortion rights while grilling Barrett MORE, highlighting a disputed report from the New York Post about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and to claim he has delivered for Iowa’s farmers.

He also advocated for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettLike Scalia, Amy Coney Barrett shares an ‘originalist’ view on Second Amendment Senators dial down rhetoric at Barrett hearing after 2018 Kavanaugh brawl Twitter reacts to Barrett misspeaking about approaching cases with an ‘open wine’: ‘Me too, girl’ MORE, his Supreme Court nominee, who completed her third day of confirmation hearings earlier Wednesday.

The rally was Trump’s third in the same number of days as he embarks on a dizzying campaign schedule following his coronavirus diagnosis just under two weeks ago. Trump was forced to take a break from the campaign trail to recover from his illness and spent 72 hours receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Polls show a tight race between Trump and Biden in Iowa, a state the president won comfortably in 2016.

