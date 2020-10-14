https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cheers-erupt-as-trump-puts-on-maga-hat-takes-off-tie/

Given a FAIR election, I agree 100%! ‘Given a fair election’!! We should NOT get ahead of ourselves,

& assume the DEMS are capable of participating in ANYTHING fairly!!! I’m 100% convinced that the

DEMS took the 2016 loss so bad, because they ‘thought’ they had it in the bag, BECAUSE THEY

WERE CHEATING!!! Like the after school special where the kid learns that cheating doesn’t pay.

Little Tommy ‘Thought’ he had all the answers to the final. What he did NOT know, was that the

teacher had a plan to foil any attempts at cheating, by switching the test at the last minute. So,

the answers Tommy had ended up earning him an F, instead of the A+ he thought he had in the

bag!!!!

The story doesn’t end there though. When Tommy saw his F, he lost his mind, & in a fit of rage

admitted that he had the answers to the final, & therefore there is NO way he deserved an F!!!!

At which point the teacher tells Tommy…..The F is for trying to Cheat!!!

I use this analogy, because this is exactly how I feel the DEMS acted when they lost the ELECTION!!!

Spoiled little brats who, because they were cheating, thought they had the election in the bag, when

CLEARLY they did NOT!!! In fact, if we audited the election results, I’d be willing to bet, that once

all the fraudulent votes are discounted, Hillary would NOT have won the ‘popular vote’ either!!!

Hell, we don’t even have to actually do the Audit. We just need OUR President to ‘insinuate’ that

there will soon be an audit of that election, & we can judge DEMS cheat level, based on their

reaction to the news that an audit ( which would reveal how they cheated ) is about to take place!!!

If you want to see DEMS have a rabid outburst, tell them there’s going to be an audit of the 2016

election, to verify that ALL the votes counted, should’ve actually counted!!!

