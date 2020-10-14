https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/china-ready-work-russia-resist-u-s-global-dominance/

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — China will work with Russia to defend multilateralism and resist US attempts at global dominance.

That was the message Beijing’s ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, delivered in an interview with Russian media.

“History and practice have proven that multilateralism is the right path to take. Upholding multilateralism and democratisation of international relations is not only the choice for China, but also the choice for most countries in the world,” Zhang said, according to a transcript of the interview posted on the embassy’s website on Tuesday.

