Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote next Tuesday on a subpoena issue to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The NY Post broke a story on Wednesday on the alleged corruption within the Biden family that became censored across social media platforms. A second story by the NY Post released today brings further evidence on the alleged corruption between the Biden’s and China.

The Biden campaign has disputed facts alleged in the stories.

Ted Cruz says he tried to share the article on his Twitter page, but was blocked by the platform from doing so.

“Just minutes ago, I tried to share that story on Twitter, and Twitter is actively blocking right now this instant, stories from the NY Post alleging corruption and the Biden family receiving millions of dollars from communist China,” Cruz said during a break at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

“This is election interference and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedent in the history of democracy,” Cruz stated. “The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on.”

Sen. Cruz, alongside the committee’s chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, said the committee will vote on issuing a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, which would force the Twitter CEO to testify before the committee next Friday.

“Twitter and Facebook and big tech billionaires don’t get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election, that’s what they’re doing right now.”

