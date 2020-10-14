https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/14/watch-the-talking-points-spread-in-real-time-as-dems-media-scramble-to-help-joe-biden-with-hunter-email-scandal/

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after touring International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in New Alexandria, Pa.

So in the face of the big Hunter Biden email news that dropped on Wednesday, Twitter started suppressing accounts which spread the story, like that of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Watch the talking points go out in real time for the media as to what to think/push.

Kyle Cheney of Politico claimed that the email that had the Burisma advisor thanking Hunter Biden for setting up the meeting with his father Joe Biden and saying it was a “great pleasure” to meet him really didn’t mean what it plainly stated.

Again, stipulating that the suspect email is real, there’s literally nothing in it that says Joe Biden met with a Burisma adviser. “The opportunity to meet,” may just as easily have meant Hunter promised a meeting in the future that may never have occurred. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 14, 2020

Then Daniel Goldman, the former lead counsel for the Democrats in the impeachment inquiry pushed this.

Let’s try this one more time: the Ukrainian prosecutor was fired because he was NOT prosecuting corruption cases and there was NO Ukrainian investigation into Burisma. In addition to there being no evidence to support the bogus allegations, the basic premise is simply false. https://t.co/tIDJJdWguc — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 14, 2020

Important addendum: Nothing about the premise of the story adds up. Every credible source has testified that the prosecutor involved was fired because he was *not* investigating corruption and removing him made it likelier Burisma would face a real probe.https://t.co/pl9YDoFvfa — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 14, 2020

The thing about the NY Post story is that it *entirely* hinges on the claim that Biden fired Shokin to protect Burisma. Which is completely false. https://t.co/3dbQxqt26V — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 15, 2020

Except we know for a fact that Biden pushed the prosecutor out because Biden admitted it, on video.

Here’s the video of Biden bragging about getting the prosecutor fired. pic.twitter.com/m8MhifHhCG — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 15, 2020

The only dispute was that Biden tried to claim his motives were because the prosecutor was corrupt and not pursuing the corruption in Ukraine.

But the prosecutor himself said in a sworn affidavit that he believes he was pushed out because of Biden’s intervention and that he, the prosecutor, was indeed looking into Burisma.

From Heavy:

He alleges, “The truth is that I was forced out because I was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into Burisma Holdings…a natural gas firm active in Ukraine. Jose Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the Board of Directors. I presume Burisma, which was connected with gas extraction, had the support of the US Vice President Joe Biden because his son was on the Board of Directors.” He claimed that Poroshenko asked him to consider winding down the investigation but he refused to close it. He claimed Poroshenko told him if he didn’t stop investigating Burisma the US via Biden would refuse to release the money.

But what adds more support to the claim that Shokin was in fact investigating Burisma, beyond his own word, was that there was an attempt by Shokin’s office to seize the property of the Burisma founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, as this article from the Kyiv Post on Feb. 4, 2016 shows. Now that sure looks like an investigation to me.

It doesn’t have to be one or the other. People might not have liked Shokin, they might have wanted to put Shokin aside and it could have given Biden the happy excuse to get Shokin canned.

But it is true that after the move against the Burisma founder in February that Shokin was, in fact, canned in the next month, in March 2016.

