(FOX NEWS) — NBC employees are lashing out at their own network after it was announced the network is presenting a town hall with President Trump Thursday night airing directly opposite an ABC town hall with Joe Biden.

The Commission on Presidential Debates scrapped its second debate between the two candidates on Oct. 15 after it unilaterally changed the in-person town hall event into a virtual debate, prompting Trump to back out as he was still recovering from the coronavirus. Biden quickly landed a televised town hall moderated by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

NBC revealed on Wednesday that it too will be hosting a town hall with the president moderated by “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

