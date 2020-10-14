https://nationalfile.com/watch-baked-alaska-responds-to-controversy-over-his-anti-mask-stance/

Musician, comedian and all-around entertainment powerhouse Baked Alaska appeared on NATIONAL FILE TV with Patrick Howley to defend himself after he was banned from YouTube for his anti-mask advocacy.

Baked Alaska went viral with two different videos in which he refused to leave stores including a Chevron, with one video showing a police officer about to detain him. Baked Alaska refuses to bend a knee to the Mask Tyranny, as he explains:

NATIONAL FILE reported: Multiple left-wing media personalities have begun tagging the Twitter accounts of social media platforms and begging them to take action against In Real Life (IRL) livestreamer Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet, whose livestreams have garnered significant attention and positive feedback in recent weeks.

A clip of Gionet, who holds America First conservative political views, telling employees enforcing mask regulations to “shut the f**k up” drew the ire of left-wing self-described comedians Vic Berger and Tim Heidecker on Monday.

Berger, whose claim to fame is making “Drumpf bad” video edits on social media, appeared to advocate for violence against Baked Alaska, stating, “How has this loser not had the s**t beaten out of him? How does he still have teeth?”

NATIONAL FILE’s Patrick Howley was recently banned for life from the Menards chain of home improvement stores for refusing to cut off needed oxygen to his face.

I may be banned for life from Menards (on my first trip there!) but I am still breathing that sweet, sweet Oxygen. High Quality O2. Discussed the Masking of Humanity today and the Face Freedom movement with Owen Shroyer. Enjoy!https://t.co/Q1GQrEFnTg — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) September 10, 2020

