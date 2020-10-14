Former White House physician Ronny Jackson said Tuesday he’s “convinced” former Vice President Joe Biden is not mentally fit to be president.

“I’m pretty familiar with what it takes both physically and cognitively to do that job and what the demands of that job are,” Jackson, who is currently running for Congress in Texas as a Republican, told reporters . “As a citizen, not as a candidate running for Congress, but as a citizen of this country, I’ve watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I am concerned and convinced that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander-in-chief and our head of state.”

Jackson, who served in the George W. Bush administration and was physician to both Presidents Barack Obama and Trump before being nominated to serve as secretary of veterans affairs, said in August that Biden seems “lost.”

“The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he’s just lost,” Jackson said, adding, “I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia. But what I will say is that something is not right.”

The 77-year-old Biden has faced questions, most notably from Trump , about his cognitive function which he has dismissed .