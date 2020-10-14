https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/nancy-pelosi-wolf-blitzer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came unhinged when CNN’s Wolf Blitzer dared to ask her why House Democrats won’t compromise with the White House on the coronavirus relief bill they stress that Americans desperately need.

On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck blasted Pelosi for what he called just the latest example of the left talking down to the American people or anyone who disagrees with them.

Glenn discussed a particular segment of the CNN interview, in which Blitzer asks Pelosi about “the millions of Americans who can’t put food on their table, who can’t pay the rent —.”

Pelosi interrupted Blitzer to repeat the phrase, “And we represent them” over and over, before sarcastically adding, “Thank you for your sensitivity to our constituents’ needs.”

“I am sensitive to them,” Blitzer shot back. “Because I see them on the street, begging for food, begging for money. Madam Speaker, thank you so much —.”

“Have you fed them?” Pelosi interrupted again. “We feed them! We feed them!”

Glenn pointed out that the “we” in Pelosi’s sanctimonious claim is actually the American taxpayers. He also noted the similarities between the way Pelosi treated Blitzer, and the way vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris treated Vice President Mike Pence during last week’s debate.

“It really tells you an awful lot about who these people are and how they treat anyone who dares cross them,” Glenn said. “It’s obscene. What was that? What was she doing to Wolf Blitzer? Exactly what Kamala Harris was doing to Mike Pence: Talking down to him because they disagree … talking down to him and down to the American people.”

Watch the video clip below:

[embedded content]

