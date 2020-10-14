https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/grassley-tells-deep-state-joke/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mets and Miami Marlins walk off the field after social justice stunt… Game Cancelled
August 27, 2020
Trump tweet censored…
September 4, 2020
Details — FBI was not happy about Trump exposing ‘wiretapping’…
August 31, 2020
Dems going postal (memes)…
August 17, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy