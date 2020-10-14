https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ice?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hip Hop star Ice Cube has helped President Trump on his multifaceted Platinum Plan to improve economic prosperity for black Americans.

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted Tuesday. “ICYMI: cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/pre Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

The plan includes a pledge for 3 million new jobs for the black community, creating 500,000 new, black-owned businesses and increasing access to capital in black communities by nearly $500 billion. The plan also calls for better policing and access to education and job opportunities in the community.

Ice Cube, a member of the legendary Hip Hop group NWA and who in the late-80s was an outspoken critic of police brutality, has since Pierson’s announcement defended against criticism for helping Trump, about whom he wrote the 2018 song “Arrest the President.”

The entertainer, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, said in a series of tweets that he had also provided input for the Biden campaign’s comparable plan – the 13-point Contract with Black America. However, the campaign said it would make the suggested changes after the Nov. 3 election, he said.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Ice Cube tweeted.

He also suggested Thursday that he had planned to talk to both parties, adding that “Talking truth to power is part of the process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

