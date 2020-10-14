https://www.dailywire.com/news/ice-cube-worked-with-trump-admin-on-platinum-plan-for-black-americans-trump-advisor-says-rapper-responds

Trump advisor Katrina Pierson gave a “shoutout” to rapper and actor Ice Cube for working with the Trump administration on their Platinum Plan, which aims to increase prosperity for black Americans.

“Shoutout to [Ice Cube] for his willingness to step up and work with [Donald Trump] Administration to help develop the [Platinum Plan],” posted Pierson on Wednesday.

“Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” she added.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

Following Pierson’s tweet, Ice Cube (real name O’Shea Jackson) said on Twitter that Team Biden pushed back talks about his “CWBA,” or, contract with black America, until post-election. The Trump administration, however, “made adjustments” to their plan after speaking with him.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA (contract with black America),” the rapper posted. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

The CWBA details “13 different areas of improvement, including bank lending, prison reform, police reform and the elimination of all confederate monuments,” Rolling Stone highlights.

“The problems facing America are too deep and wide to simply reform one area or another,” the contract reads. “Long-lasting solutions demand a comprehensive thorough ‘rethink’ of America so that each new approach in each area supports the success of the others. This Contract with Black America will provide conceptual approaches in several areas.”

Trump’s Platinum Plan seeks to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion” and outlines its four “pillars” as follows:

OPPORTUNITY – By achieving historic employment levels for Black Americans, as well as increasing access to capital for new businesses, President Trump has been committed to ensuring all Black Americans can achieve the American Dream SECURITY – By signing into law the celebrated First Step Act, President Trump has brought common sense criminal justice reform to the American people for the first time in decades, while ensuring that our streets and communities are safe for families and business owners PROSPERITY – As the first President to provide long-term funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, this Administration continues to seek immediate and generational advancement for Black Americans FAIRNESS – As demonstrated through his actions to initiate investment into Opportunity Zones, as well as address health disparities, wage gaps and necessary education reforms, President Trump works every day to advance a fair and just America for the Black Community

In June, Ice Cube made headlines for posting anti-semitic images on Twitter.

The Wrap reported:

… he tweeted a mural of six white men playing Monopoly on the backs of black men. In the picture, a pile of cash sits in the middle of the board and the game pieces represent different countries under the control of the men playing, including figurines of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. “All we have to do is stand up, and their little game is over,” the picture was captioned. The tweet was immediately ripped for its anti-semitic caricatures of the men playing Monopoly. And compounding matters, the mural was originally painted in London in 2012 — and later taken down after complaints over its anti-Jewish stereotypes.

Ice Cube defended the posts in a tweet saying he’s just “pro-black.”

“What If I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother,” he wrote. “I don’t lie on anyone, I didn’t say I was anti-anybody. DONT [sic] BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

