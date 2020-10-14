https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/competing-town-halls-trump-defends-efforts-coronavirus-biden-still?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s televised town hall Thursday night got off to a rocky start when NBC moderator Savanah Guthrie questioned the president on whether he takes adequate coronavirus precautions and on his condemnation of white supremacists – marking a decidedly different tone than Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden’s simultaneous TV event.

“I denounced white supremacy for years but you always do it, you always start off with the question,” Trump told Guthrie and the Miami event. “You didn’t ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces antifa,” Mr. Trump responded.

“This is a little bit of a dodge,” replied Guthrie, who hosted the event as alternative to the second presidential debate, scheduled for the same night but cancelled after Trump contracted the virus and the campaigns could not agree on a revised format.

In Philadelphia, Biden was followed by the repeated question about whether he’d add justices to the Supreme Court, if elected.

“It depends,” Biden told ABC moderator George Stephanopoulos. He subsequently told Stephanopoulos that he would come out with a plan on so-called “court packing” prior to the election but gave so specifics.

