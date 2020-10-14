https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/521129-kamala-harris-confirms-she-noticed-fly-on-pences-head-during-vp-debate

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris acknowledged on Wednesday that she did in fact notice the fly that landed on Vice President Pence‘s head during a debate between the two candidates earlier this month.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said during Harris’s appearance on her program Wednesday. “We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”

“Oh, Rachel,” Harris said while smiling before taking a pause and then nodding to communicate that she did, in fact, see the insect on the vice president’s head.

Maddow laughed uproariously and began to ask, “Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to — ” before gesturing to suggest Harris could have alerted Pence to the fly’s presence atop his hair that evening.

The two shared another laugh before Harris said, “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else.”

The fly incident during the first and only debate between Pence and Harris earlier this month instantly went viral, sparking jokes across the internet and inspiring a sketch during “Saturday Night Live” the following weekend.

Pence has not made any public comments regarding the fly.

