House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called out Facebook and Twitter for their efforts to suppress a New York Post article that alleged Hunter Biden “facilitated” a meeting between his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian gas company.

McCarthy’s remarks came after the two social media giants prevented users from sharing the article on their personal accounts and Twitter locked the account of the New York Post.

“Censoring speech to silence political opponents is what you’d expect from countries like China, North Korea, or Iran,” McCarthy wrote in a tweet. “Not American companies like Twitter and Facebook—against one of the nation’s largest newspapers. #StopTheBias!!!”

Twitter began censoring users who shared the article from the New York Post and tagged them “unsafe,” claiming the story lacked “authoritative information.”

Contrary to his past comments, the Post‘s article claims Biden allegedly met with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President. The meeting was arranged by his son Hunter, who worked as a lobbyist for the company at that time.

