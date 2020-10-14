After initially raising doubts about the bombshell NY Post story, Politico is now reporting that the Biden campaign “would not rule out” the fact that he may have met with a Burisma executive.

The fact that he is not outright denying it tells you everything you need to know.

sponsor



Here’s more from the breaking update via Politico:

Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule. But they said any encounter would have been cursory. Pozharskyi did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump wasted no time tonight hammering this topic at his Iowa rally:

Check back for more breaking updates….