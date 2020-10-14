https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sen-hawley-blasts-jack-dorsey-admits-twitters-actions-censoring-hunter-biden-news-unacceptable/

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley blasted Jack Dorsey on Wednesday night after the Twitter CEO admitted that the platform’s actions banning the explosive Hunter Biden report from the New York Post was “unacceptable.”

In a tweet about Twitter’s censorship, Dorsey wrote that “our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable. https://t.co/v55vDVVlgt — jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

In response, Sen. Hawley, who is known for his crusade against big tech censorship wrote that it was “not nearly good enough” and that the platform may have violated election law, which is a crime.

“@Twitter @jack this is not nearly good enough. In fact, it’s a joke. It’s downright insulting. I will ask you – and @Facebook – to give an explanation UNDER OATH to the Senate subcommittee I chair. These are potential violations of election law, and that’s a crime,” Sen. Hawley tweeted in response.

All of the big tech giants worked hard on Wednesday to censor an explosive report from the Post that alleged there is a 2015 email from Burisma energy executive Vadym Pozharskyi thanking Hunter Biden for “giving an opportunity to meet your father.”

Twitter even censored White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in their effort to stop the spread of the damning information about the Biden family.

