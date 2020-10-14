https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/senate-judiciary-committee-vote-advance-barretts-nomination-set-oct-22?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The leader of Senate Judiciary Committee said Thursday – the final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett – the that panel will hold a vote Oct. 22 on whether to recommend Barrett for a full chamber vote.

The 22-member, GOP-led committee on Wednesday concluded two days of questions for Barrett, President Trump’s pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

The final day of hearing began with debate and concluding statements for the committee’s 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats and will be followed by testimony from two different panels of legal experts and witnesses.

The first panel will have speakers from the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, which evaluates every judicial nominee, and the second panel will consist of Democrat and Republican witnesses speaking in support or opposition of Barrett’s confirmation.

In the start of the hearing Thursday morning, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was the only Democrat to show up. He attempted to delay the hearing claiming that at least two Democratic members needed to be present, which Sen. Graham blocked and the hearing proceeded.

Republicans still aim to have a confirmation vote on the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

