https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/snowflake-bish-effs-around-and-finds-out/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Protesters and counter-protesters clashed today outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Walnut Creek, Calif., in an incident that resulted in multiple social justice warriors pepper sprayed.
According to NBC News, a group of anti-abortion heroes regularly demonstrate outside the Planned Parenthood but on Tuesday, the anti-babykilling protesters arrived with its own group of armed security guards.
The guards were reportedly hired by 40 Days For Life, an anti-babykilling group based in Texas.
Here’s a second angle on the fun
Someone needs a waaaambulance…
Screenshot