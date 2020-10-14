https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/snowflake-bish-effs-around-and-finds-out/

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed today outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Walnut Creek, Calif., in an incident that resulted in multiple social justice warriors pepper sprayed.

According to NBC News, a group of anti-abortion heroes regularly demonstrate outside the Planned Parenthood but on Tuesday, the anti-babykilling protesters arrived with its own group of armed security guards.

The guards were reportedly hired by 40 Days For Life, an anti-babykilling group based in Texas.

