Social media lit up Thursday night over President Trump and Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden’s dueling TV town halls – with posters criticizing the performance of Trump moderator NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and asking why Biden faced no questions about son Hunter Biden’s international business dealings – perhaps the biggest headline of the week.

“A third of the way into the NBC town hall and NO questions from the PEOPLE!!!” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany exclaimed on Twitter during the event.

Andrew Clark of the Trump campaign tweeted during the first part the president’s event that it was a debate between the president and the moderator.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway tweeted: “‘OH MY GOSH SHUT UP!’ — Me, just now, at the top of my lungs after Savannah Guthrie’s latest interruption. Am I alone here?”

Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire also leveled sharp criticism against Guthrie.

Laura Ingraham of Fox News chimed in as well, accusing Guthrie of engaging in a debate with the president.

Conversely, Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a progressive, offered high praise for the moderator, writing that she “deserves a superwoman cape. This is what a real moderator looks like.”

Journalist April Ryan tweeted during the event: “This @realDonaldTrump town hall with @SavannahGuthrie is painful to watch. Trump is way too combative!!!! I need to flip to @JoeBiden to something that is way calmer than this.”

Jake Schneider of the Trump campaign criticized ABC’s town hall event with the former vice president for not including questions related to reporting pertaining to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Not a single question about, or acknowledgement of the Hunter Biden stories tonight. Just absolutely pathetic,” Schneider tweeted.

Henry Rodgers of the Daily Caller also noted the dearth of such questions for Biden.

David Brody, host of Just the News’ “The Water Cooler” tweeted: “I just watched the @realDonaldTrump townhall. Then I switched over to the @JoeBiden townhall . It’s like going from an exciting IMAX surround sound action film to a black and white movie from the 20’s.”

