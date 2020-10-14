https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stay-classy-portland-antifa/

Posted by Kane on October 14, 2020 11:13 pm

Andy Ngo — “After tearing down century-old bronze statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt, antifa built their own statue in downtown Portland. They say it is an elk. The previous bronze elk statue was set on fire & severely damaged by antifa during the summer rioting.”

