Sen. Ted Cruz accused Sen. Bernie Sanders of wanting Charles Manson to have the right to vote because it’s “in their political interest” during the committee hearing for the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

One problem with Cruz’s accusation? Charles Manson died nearly three years ago, in November 2017.

“One would presume they have made a determination it’s in their political interest to more convicted felons, more convicted murderers, more convicted rapists, more people convicted of domestic abuse, voting — they’ve made an assessment that that helps their prospects on Election Day,” Cruz said during the Wednesday hearing.

“I’m not sure our democracy is better by changing the law to allow murderers to vote,” Cruz continued. “One of our colleagues, Sen. Sanders of Vermont, over the course of the Democratic presidential primaries, argued not just felons who are out of jail, he argued that felons in jail, literally Charles Manson, serving a life sentence — or I think multiple life sentences for murder — should be able to vote.”

Cruz later tweeted that he “didn’t know” that Manson was dead — but not before a raft of Twitter accounts lambasted him for the mistake and alluded to the meme that Cruz is actually the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified murderer from California who claimed to have killed more than 30 people.

“Alas, it still doesn’t stop him from being a Democratic voter,” Cruz said.