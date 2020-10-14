https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fbi-seized-hunter-biden-computer-december-2019-ignored-crimes-nothing-gave-biden-family-complete-pass/

After years of leadership from the likes of Robert Mueller, James Comey and Christopher Wray, the FBI’s name is severely tarnished. Numerous major criminal activities were brought to the FBI’s attention but were ignored and never addressed because the participants were from a protected class. The actions by the FBI are the major reason Americans believe there is a two-tiered system of justice in the US.

Over the past couple of days we uncovered more evidence related to major crimes committed by leaders in the Democrat party.

Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, via The New York Post dropped an October surprise on Joe Biden on Wednesday and the media hacks are scrambling to run cover for crooked Joe and his crackhead son Hunter.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and a senior Burisma adviser that indicate Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between his father then-Vice President Joe Biden and the adviser in Washington, D.C. in 2015.

Joe Biden is going to hide all day in his Delaware basement so he doesn’t have to answer why he sold out his public office to enrich his family.

Biden previously claimed, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” pic.twitter.com/q62Fx8Pf4y — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 14, 2020

Of course Biden lied. But another problem, if not greater than the Bidens lying about their involvement in Ukraine, is that the Feds never dug into the case.

The the FBI took the controversial Biden computer after a subpoena.

According to the New YorkPost:

Photos of a Delaware federal subpoena given to The Post show that both the computer and hard drive were seized by the FBI in December, after the shop’s owner says he alerted the feds to their existence.

The FBI again took the computer and the information but buried it – nothing has been done to date since they took ownership of the computer.

The FBI is one of the major reasons that Americans feel there is a two-tiered system of justice. The Democrat Party and its leadership are immune to investigations for their many corrupt deeds but Republicans are indicted for made up lies they didn’t make to the FBI.

How many stories landed with the FBI that were ignored because the participants were on the team protected by the FBI? How many criminals walk free because the FBI buries their crimes and refuses to investigate? Maybe it is time to shut down the FBI and start over.

