https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-most-iconic-photo-of-amy-barrett-hearings/

Those were my thoughts exactly.

ACB, I like that – irritates the RBG types, displayed nothing short of amazing patience, self-control and brilliance.

Not only did she run circles around the Dems without moving, she occasionally body slammed a few.

The Dems have not only undoubtedly increased her popularity and visibility, they even more so showed Americans their bastardized view of the role of the court.

They looked and sounded foolish, deranged and desperate….because they are.

Welcome to the SCOTUS, Justice ACB!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

