For those who were able to catch it, a slip up occurred during the recent vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, raising a major credibility issue. Interestingly, the exchange in question lasted but a few seconds and did not take place between the candidates. It occurred between Harris and the moderator, USA Today’s Susan Page.

It should not be surprising this exchange has received little coverage by the liberal media, only coming into the public spotlight due to the scrutiny of a rarity in Hollywood, conservative actor James Woods who has been forced to retire from acting due to his political beliefs. Because the slip came at a point during the debate in which people were talking over each other, it was initially hard to catch. Only by replaying the audio does it become clear.

Before turning the spotlight on the slip, a few other observations from the debate are worthy of note. And, since the media have devoted most of their post-debate comments to fact-checking and criticizing Pence, giving Harris a free pass for the most part, her performance is in need of additional scrutiny.

Biden supporters were undoubtedly ecstatic to see Harris come out swinging. She dubbed President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic virus “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.” Later, Harris criticized the Trump administration for knowing how deadly the virus was but, as claimed in Bob Woodward’s new book, downplaying its severity publicly. She said Trump “stood on information” he should have shared.

Harris is the last person to take offense about a government official failing to release information. As San Francisco district attorney (2004-2010), she withheld evidence possibly exonerating defendants in numerous cases – violating a key due process ruling by the Supreme Court. Such incompetence led to nearly 1,000 cases being dismissed and her receiving a scathing 2010 ruling by a Superior Court judge reprimanding her breach of due process rights.

Later, as California’s attorney general, it became obvious the 2010 ruling had done nothing to curb Harris’ abuse of office. Her disrespect for due process continued unabated during the 2018 Senate hearings to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as she berated him with unsubstantiated sexual misconduct claims. Blinded to her own sins, Harris hypocritically wrote in her memoir, “America has a deep and dark history of people using the power of the prosecutor as an instrument of injustice.”

In light of Harris’ lust for higher office, a most telling photograph of her has gone viral. Superimposed upon her photo is a mosaic of the faces of countless black men she imprisoned during her years in office. As attorney general alone, it is estimated Harris incarcerated at least 127,000 blacks and Hispanics. This does not project the image of a champion of the black community and is quite a record for one who supports defunding police.

One trait Harris apparently failed to grasp during the debate is the snarkiness factor. People tend to dislike smug, snarky smirkers. For Harris, the debate was a continuous journey down snarkiness lane, a trip winning her few supporters from among most undecided voters. Had Pence exhibited such a trait, he clearly would have come under fire as sexist. However, a woman who is abrasive and condescending toward a man during a debate is apparently a non-issue.

Unsurprisingly, Harris supporters still raised the sexist allegation against Pence for supposedly “mansplaining” – arguing with the senator – despite that being the purpose of debates. Alas, Pence was in a no-win situation concerning the allegation of sexism. Critics praised Harris for taking a manly stand, cutting Pence off when he interrupted her, but because he continued talking when the moderator attempted to cut him off, he is sexist. Interestingly, in 2016 during Pence’s vice presidential debate with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, the latter interrupted the former 70 times – 27 just within the first 30 minutes – but never was similarly criticized. Apparently, Democrats interrupting Republicans during a debate also is a non-issue.

During the debate, Harris – in telling her version of President Abraham Lincoln’s decision not to nominate a Supreme Court justice in an election year (1864) – demonstrated she shares a trait with Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones is author of the 1619 Project, which falsely claims American history began that year with the first slave ship’s arrival rather than with the colonies’ declaration of independence more than 15 decades later. Both Hannah-Jones and Harris have revised history to fit their own agendas.

Pence noted in the debate, “There have been 29 vacancies on the Supreme Court during presidential election years. … Presidents have nominated in all 29 cases.” Harris’ face lit up like a schoolgirl who proudly recalled a history lesson from class, believing she had Pence in a “gotcha” moment. She boastfully “womansplained” to him that Lincoln did the “right thing,” holding off on a nomination to allow the next president to decide. That was not accurate. Lincoln initially delayed making a nomination for the simple reason the Senate was not in session. When it reconvened, however, Lincoln – in the same situation today as Trump whose party also controls the Senate – moved the confirmation process forward.

Now let us turn to Woods’ Facebook observation.

At one point as moderator, Page sought to shut Pence down saying, “That’s a great segue into our next topic which is …” But before Page could reveal that the next topic to be discussed would be the economy, Harris responded with, “That’s a great segue.” As Page had assured listeners at the outset of the debate no one had been privy to her questions, how did Harris know, evidenced by her response, what was coming next? Had Harris somehow received the questions in advance?

It is now known Democrats had cheated during the 2016 presidential debate as veteran Democratic-operative-turned-CNN-commentator Donna Brazille admitted leaking questions to Hillary Clinton. With the media’s clear hatred of Trump and their pro-Democrat slant, a fair question is whether history has repeated itself.

There is irony in the fact that, should Harris be accused of collusion with the press on this matter, she undoubtedly would seek due process – a right she has denied so many others during her professional career – to defend herself.

