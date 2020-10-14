https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/trump-calls-biden-totally-corrupt-politician-amid-new-findings-he?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Thursday called Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden a “totally corrupt politician” after the New York Post released their findings on Hunter Biden’s ties to Ukraine.

“The whole thing is insane. Joe Biden is a corrupt politician. I’ve been saying it for a long time,” Trump said on FOX News Business.

The main email in the findings allegedly obtained by the Post was sent to Hunter Biden from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

The email, if proven accurate, contradicts Biden’s previous claims that he has never dealt with his son’s business.

The emails we recovered from a computer and hard drive left in a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware, the shop owner says.

“All you have to do is look at the son’s server. I can’t believe they found his laptop. It’s incredible,” Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

