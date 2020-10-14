http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/081iMZoBH9s/

President Donald Trump traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday where he held a rally and removed his tie after putting on a red Make America Great Again hat.

The move came as President Trump discussed his administration’s accomplishments for the American people and his plans for the next four years of his presidency, should he be reelected.

“It’s windy out here,” Trump said, holding up the red cap. “If you can wear the hat, I can wear the hat.”

Trump puts on the MAGA hat and takes off the tie at his rally in Iowa “Oh that feels so much better!” pic.twitter.com/jRhXrX0xrN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2020

“Should I take off the tie or not? What do you think?” Trump asked the crowd shortly after he placed the hat on his head. “I don’t know. Maybe. Yes?”

The president removed his signature red tie and tossed it to the side, saying, “Oh that feels so much better! That feels good. Now we can all just relax and have a good time.”

So far this week, the president has made appearances at rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania, and now Iowa. He is scheduled to hold rallies in North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin later this week.

